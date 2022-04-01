Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
AJ Burke Jr.
1990 - 2022
BORN
1990
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
"AJ" Burke

September 4, 1990 - March 24, 2022

"AJ" Burke, Jr., age 31, of Salem, Va., formerly of Danville, Va., went to be with the Lord and was greeted in heaven by his mom on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, September 4, 1990.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lakeside Baptist Church, 447 Dalewood Ave., Salem, VA 24153, with Pastor Carl Goodman officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe "AJs Funeral" to assist with his final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Baptist Church
447 Dalewood Ave, Salem, VA
Apr
2
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lakeside Baptist Church
447 Dalewood Ave., Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.