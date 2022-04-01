"AJ" Burke
September 4, 1990 - March 24, 2022
"AJ" Burke, Jr., age 31, of Salem, Va., formerly of Danville, Va., went to be with the Lord and was greeted in heaven by his mom on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, September 4, 1990.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lakeside Baptist Church, 447 Dalewood Ave., Salem, VA 24153, with Pastor Carl Goodman officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe "AJs Funeral" to assist with his final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.