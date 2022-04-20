Alan Wayne Palmer
October 2, 1959 - April 17, 2022
Alan W. Palmer, 62, of Salem, Va., passed away suddenly after a cardiac event, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Alan was born on October 2, 1959, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Junior Palmer and the former Faye White.
Alan was known for being a hard-working man with a strong and reliable work ethic. His meticulous care of his lawn grew into a full-time landscaping business which he managed for nearly 12 years. Alan greatly enjoyed traveling to the beach and the relaxation of the sand and sun. He also enjoyed riding the long roads on his motorcycle. Alan could often be found with a cue stick in hand at Awful Arthur's restaurant in Salem, where he would meet up with friends to relax and shoot pool. Above all, Alan adored his family and relished being a "Pop Pop".
Those left to cherish his memory are his love of 44 years, Melody Saunders Palmer; daughter, Rachel Taylor and husband, Scott; son, Dylan Palmer; grandson, Brody Taylor as well as his stepmother, Suzie Palmer, of Rocky Mount, Va.
Per Alan's request, there will be no public services at this time and the family respectfully requests no flowers to be sent.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.