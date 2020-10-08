Shirkey
Alan Ray
February 19, 1949
October 4, 2020
Alan Ray Shirkey, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home.
Alan was born at Stonewall Jackson's home in Lexington, Va., on February 19, 1949, and was the only child of Raymond and Marguerite Sensabaugh Shirkey, who preceded him in death as well as his beloved dog, Fronz. Stonewall Jackson's home was converted to a maternity ward to accommodate the baby boom resulting from soldiers returning home after World War II.
Alan was a 1967 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and a 1972 graduate of Eastern Mennonite College with a bachelor's degree in teacher education and a minor in science. He started his career teaching at Fishburne Military School in 1972 and retired in 2008. He taught math, biology, chemistry, and science. He stated, "God gave me a job where I could help kids and make a difference in their lives, and I think I did a good job. I thank God for the ability to collect, study, and work with antiques. I tried to go through life being good to everybody. I could have made a lot more money in antiques, but I was honest and I told people what their antiques were worth. I just couldn't rip people off."
Alan met his mentor, Melvin J. Nutty Sr., in 1972. Melvin was a tremendous influence in Alan's life. Melvin came along at a time when Alan's dad had died and he and his mom needed someone to lean on. Alan would like to thank the Nutty family for sharing Melvin and welcoming him and his mother as their own.
Alan is survived by his friends Karen, Mike, Emily, and Rachel Clatterbuck and Jason and Amanda Fitzwater who provided him with loving care and support, especially during these last five years. He is also survived by his longtime friends, the Rocky and Brenda Simonetti family and Jeffrey S. Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Capt. Gitau officiating and will be live streamed from www.johnsonfs.com
.
Alan would like to thank Dr. Christine Urbanski and her amazing staff at the Hahn Cancer Center, Dr. Art Strunk, Dr. Patel, Dr. Perumal from UVA, Kimberly from Hospice as well as the staff at RMH, and Lee Baker and his staff from Wampler Rehabilitation.
Karen would like to thank the most amazing staff at Carefree, especially Danielle Good, Betti Phoenix, Lauren Crebbs, Rose Pittington, and Lisa Southerly, for the excellent care they provided to Alan during his last days. Thank you also to the staff of Harrisonburg City Transit, especially Jerry Hale.
Alan assisted with many of the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department lawn parties in the 1970's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 or Monica Good, Real Deal Trapping, 5896 Cupps Lane, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Online condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfs.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.