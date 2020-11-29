Albert Journiette



February 2, 1940 - November 22, 2020



Albert Journiette, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Veterans Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was the son of the late George and Tessie Harris Journiette. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nathaniel Journiette and sister-in-law, Frances Lark Journiette.



He is survived by his stepmother, Lillie Journiette. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Marquita Johnson Journiette; son, Kevin L. Journiette; daughter, Kimberly N. Journiette; "stepson", Geneo Graves; grandson, Marquis L. Journiette, all of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, David (Bernice) Journiette of Walkerville, Md., and George "King" Journiette of Roanoke, Va.; special niece, Crystal Journiette of North Chesterfield, Va.; special nephew, Greg (Alesha) Journiette of Henrico, Va.; special friend, Marie Davenport of Roanoke, Va.; 23 other nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Albert graduated from Lucy Addison High School and Temple Business College. At the time of his death he was retired after 25 years of employment from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses, lastly serving as an elder with the Roanoke Valley View Congregation. He will be dearly missed and remembered by many.



His memorial will be held virtually. For more information, please see the Simpson Funeral Home's website.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Road



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.