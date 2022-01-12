Alfred Sidney McGee
March 22, 1931 - January 10, 2022
Alfred Sidney McGee, 90, joined his wife Peggy in their heavenly home on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Fairlawn surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church and retired from Radford Arsenal. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved watching baseball at Calfee Park.
He was preceded in death by his father, John McGee; mother and stepfather, Thelma McGee and Grover Page; his loving wife, Peggy Siner McGee; and daughter, Deborah Gessner.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Sidney and Sarah Yates McGee of Fairlawn; grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda Jeane McGee and J.J. of Roanoke, and Jacob Daniel McGee and Leslie of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law and her husband, Sarah Phillips and Larry "Evans" Phillips; dear friend, Evelyn Aust; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bond and the Rev. Allison Unroe officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.
Please note that masks must be worn at all times.
The McGee family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
