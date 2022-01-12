Menu
Alfred Sidney McGee
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Alfred Sidney McGee

March 22, 1931 - January 10, 2022

Alfred Sidney McGee, 90, joined his wife Peggy in their heavenly home on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Fairlawn surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church and retired from Radford Arsenal. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved watching baseball at Calfee Park.

He was preceded in death by his father, John McGee; mother and stepfather, Thelma McGee and Grover Page; his loving wife, Peggy Siner McGee; and daughter, Deborah Gessner.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Sidney and Sarah Yates McGee of Fairlawn; grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda Jeane McGee and J.J. of Roanoke, and Jacob Daniel McGee and Leslie of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law and her husband, Sarah Phillips and Larry "Evans" Phillips; dear friend, Evelyn Aust; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bond and the Rev. Allison Unroe officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Please note that masks must be worn at all times.

The McGee family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
so sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort to the family. He will certainly be missed. the Dalton Family(Micheal, Sharon, Debbie and Tommy)
Daltons
Friend
January 22, 2022
So very sorry for the loss of Alfred. My dad Alvin and Uncle Arzy stayed with the Siners when they worked in Radford. I live in East Bend, NC and remember foldly visits to us from Alfred, Peggy, Deborah, and Michael.. Alford was a very friendly and likeable man. I know you will miss him.
Rhonda Davis Vestal
January 16, 2022
We were both so sorry to hear of Alfred's death. We rejoice that he is now reunited with loved ones and that he is in the presence of our Lord. Continued prayers for the family as you grieve the loss of such a fine man. Mark, Ann, Kate, and Gray
Mark and Ann Aust
Friend
January 13, 2022
Prayers and blessings.
Carolyn HSimpson
January 12, 2022
I was sorry to hear the news that Alfred had passed away. He was a good friend that I always enjoyed breakfast and talking with him and our group at Hanks and the Dawg house in Radford. He will be greatly missed.
To his family, Im sorry for your loss
Jack McCraw
Friend
January 12, 2022
