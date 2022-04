To the family of Alfred L. Twine, I am Sorry for your lose. If any one knew Alfred he made a positive different to everyone he knew.. Such a big hero in mine and my children's life. God put Alfred in my life when I needed a strong Christian Man.. I will always be Grateful for his friendship.. Alfred will truly be missed but will live on by the love he shared with others.. From a Co-Worker at Evangel Day Care that become My Friend Melissa Welch

Melissa Welch Friend June 17, 2021