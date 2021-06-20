Menu
Alice Boitnott Angell
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Alice Boitnott Angell

Alice Boitnott Angell, age 94, of Boones Mill, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born on October 11, 1926, in Boones Mill, to her late parents, Woody and Lelia Reid Boitnott.

She was a member of the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren. Alice was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Keister Angell; sisters, Mary and Ada Lee; brother, Maynard (Buck); and great-grandson, Lonnie Kirk Robertson. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Sloan (Aubrey), Linda Jones (Wayne), Carol Robertson (Kirk), and Ann Bramlett (Bill); brothers, James and Eldridge; sisters, Helen and Irene; nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren. Special thanks to her caregivers at Franklin Health Care, as well as Carilion Franklin County Hospice (Susan).

A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Danny Poff, will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
