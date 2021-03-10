Menu
Alice Rachel "Dusty" Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Alice Rachel "Dusty" Brown

March 8, 2021

Alice Rachel "Dusty" Brown, 85, of Hardy, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, F.C. and Lura P. Brown, and brother, F.C. Brown Jr., and is survived by many cousins and friends.

She worked as a secretary for Norfolk Southern for more than 40 years.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
