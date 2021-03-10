Alice Rachel "Dusty" Brown
March 8, 2021
Alice Rachel "Dusty" Brown, 85, of Hardy, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, F.C. and Lura P. Brown, and brother, F.C. Brown Jr., and is survived by many cousins and friends.
She worked as a secretary for Norfolk Southern for more than 40 years.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.