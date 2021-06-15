Alice M. Gillie
November 9, 1932 - June 12, 2021
Alice M. Gillie, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born on November 9, 1932, in Eagle Rock, Va., daughter of the late Glen W. and Eva Simmons Noel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Elwood Gillie; a son, Larry Wayne Noel; three sisters, Eva Gray Mabry, Louise N. Ferguson, and Mary Christine Hurt; and a brother, Glen Junior Noel.
Alice is survived by two children, James Edward "Eddy" Gillie and wife, Becky, and Cindy Dickenson, all of Roanoke; four grandchildren, Jamie Lee Gillie, Tina Cassada, David Dickenson and Kristy Morgan Gillie; great-grandchildren, Matthew Gillie, Cheyenne Gillie, Chase Cassada, and McKenzie Thomas; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send special thanks to Kindred Hospice for her care.
The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.