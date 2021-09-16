Alice Melzer
December 28, 1926 - September 13, 2021
Alice Melzer, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.
She was born on December 28, 1926, in Garfield, N.J., daughter of the late John and Anna LaBash. She had a loving marriage to the late Paul Melzer for 56 years. They enjoyed family, friends and get togethers where they could dance the night away.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved endlessly, protected fiercely, always remembered to have fun and above all had Faith in our Lord, and the values she taught her family. Alice was a great card player and Pinnacle was her favorite.
She is survived by her children, Ken Melzer and wife, Yan, Karen MacEvoy, Carol DeHeer and husband, Garrie, and Cheryl Soucy and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Michael, Danny, Ryan, Jennifer, Alison, David, Joclyn, and Herbert; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella, Charlie, Declan, Wyatt, Chloe, Cora, Jaxson, Blake, Lynn, Adaleigh, Levi, Isabelle, and Kaitlyn.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Terry Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.