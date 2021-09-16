Menu
Alice Melzer
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Alice Melzer

December 28, 1926 - September 13, 2021

Alice Melzer, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born on December 28, 1926, in Garfield, N.J., daughter of the late John and Anna LaBash. She had a loving marriage to the late Paul Melzer for 56 years. They enjoyed family, friends and get togethers where they could dance the night away.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved endlessly, protected fiercely, always remembered to have fun and above all had Faith in our Lord, and the values she taught her family. Alice was a great card player and Pinnacle was her favorite.

She is survived by her children, Ken Melzer and wife, Yan, Karen MacEvoy, Carol DeHeer and husband, Garrie, and Cheryl Soucy and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Michael, Danny, Ryan, Jennifer, Alison, David, Joclyn, and Herbert; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella, Charlie, Declan, Wyatt, Chloe, Cora, Jaxson, Blake, Lynn, Adaleigh, Levi, Isabelle, and Kaitlyn.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Terry Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
