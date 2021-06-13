Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Ruth Varelos
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Alice Ruth St. Clair Varelos

February 24, 2021 - June 9, 2021

Alice Ruth St. Clair Varelos, 82, of Roanoke, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1939, in Botetourt County, Va.

Alice had polio at a young age, but never let it stop her. She was an Elvis enthusiast, loved animals, reading, sitting on the porch and was a comical storyteller. She loved her family unconditionally, "Til the End of Times".

Alice is survived by her daughters, Elaine Woods (Curtis) of Elliston, Va., and Angela Lance of Roanoke, Va.; son, Nicholas Varelos (Kelly) of Blacksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Golusky, Chloe Lance, Rachel Lance, Victor Lance, Katherine "Katie" Varelos and Alexis Varelos; and her sister, Betty Cash. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, James H.B. and Pauline Marie St. Clair; brothers, Paul, Jimmy, Eugene, Warren, Homer, Rufus "Sonny" and Hugh St. Clair; and sisters, Dorothy St. Clair, Nina Wells, Mary St. Clair and Roberta Alexander.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at 2 pm, also at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. The graveside committal will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Rd., Roanoke.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 PETERS CREEK ROAD, NW
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
15
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
16
Service
2:00p.m. - 2:55p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Chris Varelogiannis
June 13, 2021
Dear Lanie, Sarah, Curtis, the Varelos and St. Clair families, I am so sorry for your loss. What a blessing Alice was for so many years to so many people. I know you will miss her dearly and my heart goes out to all of you. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Donna Livasy
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results