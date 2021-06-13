Alice Ruth St. Clair Varelos



February 24, 2021 - June 9, 2021



Alice Ruth St. Clair Varelos, 82, of Roanoke, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1939, in Botetourt County, Va.



Alice had polio at a young age, but never let it stop her. She was an Elvis enthusiast, loved animals, reading, sitting on the porch and was a comical storyteller. She loved her family unconditionally, "Til the End of Times".



Alice is survived by her daughters, Elaine Woods (Curtis) of Elliston, Va., and Angela Lance of Roanoke, Va.; son, Nicholas Varelos (Kelly) of Blacksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Golusky, Chloe Lance, Rachel Lance, Victor Lance, Katherine "Katie" Varelos and Alexis Varelos; and her sister, Betty Cash. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, James H.B. and Pauline Marie St. Clair; brothers, Paul, Jimmy, Eugene, Warren, Homer, Rufus "Sonny" and Hugh St. Clair; and sisters, Dorothy St. Clair, Nina Wells, Mary St. Clair and Roberta Alexander.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at 2 pm, also at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. The graveside committal will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Rd., Roanoke.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 PETERS CREEK ROAD, NW



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.