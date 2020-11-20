Aliene Elliott Walker
November 18, 2020
Aliene Elliott Walker of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 96.
She cherished her memories of playing golf, her "bridge girls" of 65 years, and trips to the beach with family and friends.
Aliene was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry S. "Egg" Elliott Jr.; her second husband, Dwight A. Walker; and her stepdaughter, Rebecca "Becky" W. Coffey.
Surviving family includes her loving and devoted children, Donald "Donnie" H. Elliott and wife, Anne, F. David Elliott and wife, Elizabeth "Beth," and Patricia "Pat" W. Dean and husband, Derrick; and precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian D. Elliott, Lindsay E. Sink and husband, Carey, and children, Caroline and Charlotte 'Lettie," Paige E. Walker and husband, Kyle, Carrie Coffey and children, Becca and Daniel, Brent Coffey and wife, April, and children, Ella and Walker, and Stephen Dean and wife, Kayla.
The family would like to thank the devoted staff of The Oaks at Richfield and The Recovery and Care Center for their compassion, kindness, and care of their mother and grandmother.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Ken Dupin officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
