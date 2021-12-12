Allen Ingles Palmer Jr.
October 21, 1943 - December 1, 2021
Allen Ingles Palmer Jr. died on December 1, 2021, at his home in Virginia Beach. He was born on October 21, 1943, in Roanoke. He graduated from Oxford Academy. He spent two years in the Navy where he developed a love for flying, attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University so he could follow that dream. Allen was employed for twenty years as a railroad corporate pilot for Norfolk & Western Corporation, now Norfolk Southern Corporation.
He was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Gale Palmer Ellis, Allen Ingles Palmer and George T. Ellis, and his sister, Gale Palmer Penn (Rob). He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Brownstein Palmer; his son, Allen Ingles Palmer, III (Rodelin); his grandson, Andrew Stephen Lewis; his sister, Jane Ellis Covington; his brother, Charles S. Palmer (Patti); his niece, Laura Palmer Sawaya (Mike); and his nephew, C. Simmons Palmer Jr.
After retirement, Allen loved traveling and fishing. He put these passions together by traveling all over the world on many fishing excursions. He was a fellow in good standing in Quiet Birdmen, having been active in both the Roanoke and Norfolk Hangars since 1974. Allen had a zest for life with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved babies, children and UVA.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573; Bonefish Tarpon Trust, 2937 S.W. 27th Avenue, Suite 203, Miami, FL 33133, or a charity of your choice
. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.