Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Ingles Palmer Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA
Allen Ingles Palmer Jr.

October 21, 1943 - December 1, 2021

Allen Ingles Palmer Jr. died on December 1, 2021, at his home in Virginia Beach. He was born on October 21, 1943, in Roanoke. He graduated from Oxford Academy. He spent two years in the Navy where he developed a love for flying, attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University so he could follow that dream. Allen was employed for twenty years as a railroad corporate pilot for Norfolk & Western Corporation, now Norfolk Southern Corporation.

He was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Gale Palmer Ellis, Allen Ingles Palmer and George T. Ellis, and his sister, Gale Palmer Penn (Rob). He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Brownstein Palmer; his son, Allen Ingles Palmer, III (Rodelin); his grandson, Andrew Stephen Lewis; his sister, Jane Ellis Covington; his brother, Charles S. Palmer (Patti); his niece, Laura Palmer Sawaya (Mike); and his nephew, C. Simmons Palmer Jr.

After retirement, Allen loved traveling and fishing. He put these passions together by traveling all over the world on many fishing excursions. He was a fellow in good standing in Quiet Birdmen, having been active in both the Roanoke and Norfolk Hangars since 1974. Allen had a zest for life with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved babies, children and UVA.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573; Bonefish Tarpon Trust, 2937 S.W. 27th Avenue, Suite 203, Miami, FL 33133, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
My heart goes out to Susan and family on the loss of their dear loved one Allen. He will be much missed,
Elaine Paphides
February 26, 2022
Graham & Wendy Simpson
January 2, 2022
Gary Harney
December 21, 2021
We were so sad to hear of Allen´s passing. You are in our hearts Susan.
Karen and Mitch Miller
December 17, 2021
Sending love and prayer to Sue at this time, just thanking the Lord for your love for Allen for so many years and your example of that love to others.........
Cindi Willson
Friend
December 15, 2021
Farewell to a dear friend. I will miss your wit and love of life. If anyone asks about you, I will tell them " Allen just flew west".
Michael Patrick Ewers
Friend
December 13, 2021
Farewell my dear friend. We had more fun together than should be allowed. I will miss your wit and love of life. If anyone asks about you I will tell them that Allen "just flew west".
Michael Patrick Ewers
December 13, 2021
My friend Allen has made his final flight. We shared great times and memories when we flew together in Roanoke. I will miss him.
Pat Banks
Friend
December 13, 2021
On December 1, a man with a golden heart, a devoted husband, exceptional friend, aviator and fisherman made his last "gear up" and "climb into peace". He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
Parris
December 13, 2021
Rest in Peace my friend, you will be missed, loved all your visits.
Kirk Burton
Friend
December 12, 2021
Rest in peace my great friend. I will always cherish our wonderful times together: in the cockpit, fishing, traveling all over the world,or just sitting on the beach!
Hill Ellett
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results