Allen Manges PriceDecember 18, 2020Allen Manges Price, 85, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020.Allen Price was born in Blacksburg, Va. in 1935. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mabel Price; his brother, Richard Price; and grandchild, Christopher Thomas.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Eakin Price; son, Dale Price (Donna) of Clayton, N.C.; daughter, Diane Thomas (Gary) of Blacksburg, Va.; brother, Kenneth Price (Joe) of Stanton, Va.; sister, Francis King (Victor) of Gordonsville, Va.; granddaughters, Heather, Gretchen, Kelsey and Jacqueline; and four great-grandchildren.Allen graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1953. He served in the Army Reserves and worked 41 years in the Agronomy Department at VA Tech doing research in small grains. He was a life-long member of the Blacksburg Fire Department and served as Fire Chief from 1971 to 1974 and a Virginia Department of Fire Programs Instructor. He loved the outdoors and hunting grouse and deer. After retirement, he was an avid wood-worker and craftsman. He loved Blacksburg and Virginia Tech and was rarely seen not wearing the orange and maroon colors.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blacksburg Fire Department. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg