Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Manges Price
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Allen Manges Price

December 18, 2020

Allen Manges Price, 85, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Allen Price was born in Blacksburg, Va. in 1935. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mabel Price; his brother, Richard Price; and grandchild, Christopher Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Eakin Price; son, Dale Price (Donna) of Clayton, N.C.; daughter, Diane Thomas (Gary) of Blacksburg, Va.; brother, Kenneth Price (Joe) of Stanton, Va.; sister, Francis King (Victor) of Gordonsville, Va.; granddaughters, Heather, Gretchen, Kelsey and Jacqueline; and four great-grandchildren.

Allen graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1953. He served in the Army Reserves and worked 41 years in the Agronomy Department at VA Tech doing research in small grains. He was a life-long member of the Blacksburg Fire Department and served as Fire Chief from 1971 to 1974 and a Virginia Department of Fire Programs Instructor. He loved the outdoors and hunting grouse and deer. After retirement, he was an avid wood-worker and craftsman. He loved Blacksburg and Virginia Tech and was rarely seen not wearing the orange and maroon colors.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blacksburg Fire Department. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sympathies to you all. Mr. Price was a great fellow.
Beth Willard Fife
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results