Alleyne McDowell Goyette
December 6, 1923 - February 28, 2021
Alleyne McDowell Goyette of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the age of 97. She was surrounded by her family and left us as peacefully as she lived.
Alleyne was born on December 6, 1923, to Joseph W. and Emma S. McDowell in Richmond, Va. Alleyne grew up in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, then Richmond Professional Institute, now VCU. She met her husband, Lewis Goyette, in Richmond in 1944 at a United States Army Dance at Fort Lee. They married in 1946 and moved their family to Roanoke, Va. in 1964. Alleyne had a full life as a mother and as an avid volunteer. She possessed a deep love and education in the fine arts. Alleyne was an incredibly talented seamstress, knitter, and decorative painter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Edward Goyette, in January of 2011.
She is survived by her son, Edward Goyette and his wife, Jenice, of Roanoke; daughter, Susan Goyette Caldwell and her husband, Henry, of Roanoke; and daughter, Clare Goyette of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Alleyne had a very full life with Lewis, and they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and to Europe. They loved art, classical music, and their family. For many years, Alleyne was a docent for Cherry Hill and then the art wing at Center in the Square, which later became the new Taubman Museum. She collected works of many local Roanoke artists.
Throughout her life, she kept a notecard close by that her own mother read every day, "Every morning lean thine arm awhile upon the window sill of Heaven and gaze upon thy God. Then with the vision in thy heart turn strong to meet the day." (Author unknown)
The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and CNAs of The Hermitage Roanoke for the care they provided for many years. There was always a warm welcome when entering the front door. In addition, the family wishes to thank the therapy team at Heritage Health Pro for their care and support and to Good Samaritan Hospice for the comfort provided. Finally, warm appreciation goes to The Hermitage's Chaplain Joe Cobb, who spent many hours with Alleyne and her family through the final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Edward Goyette Graduate Research Fellowship at Virginia Tech. Donations are tax deductible. Checks may be made payable to the Virginia Tech Foundation Inc. and mailed to Office of Gift Accounting, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061. Please include this number in the memo line: DESG860465. Donations may also be made online by visiting www.give.vt.edu
or by calling (800) 533-1144. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.