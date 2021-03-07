Menu
Alleyne McDowell Goyette
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Alleyne McDowell Goyette

December 6, 1923 - February 28, 2021

Alleyne McDowell Goyette of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the age of 97. She was surrounded by her family and left us as peacefully as she lived.

Alleyne was born on December 6, 1923, to Joseph W. and Emma S. McDowell in Richmond, Va. Alleyne grew up in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, then Richmond Professional Institute, now VCU. She met her husband, Lewis Goyette, in Richmond in 1944 at a United States Army Dance at Fort Lee. They married in 1946 and moved their family to Roanoke, Va. in 1964. Alleyne had a full life as a mother and as an avid volunteer. She possessed a deep love and education in the fine arts. Alleyne was an incredibly talented seamstress, knitter, and decorative painter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Edward Goyette, in January of 2011.

She is survived by her son, Edward Goyette and his wife, Jenice, of Roanoke; daughter, Susan Goyette Caldwell and her husband, Henry, of Roanoke; and daughter, Clare Goyette of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Alleyne had a very full life with Lewis, and they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and to Europe. They loved art, classical music, and their family. For many years, Alleyne was a docent for Cherry Hill and then the art wing at Center in the Square, which later became the new Taubman Museum. She collected works of many local Roanoke artists.

Throughout her life, she kept a notecard close by that her own mother read every day, "Every morning lean thine arm awhile upon the window sill of Heaven and gaze upon thy God. Then with the vision in thy heart turn strong to meet the day." (Author unknown)

The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and CNAs of The Hermitage Roanoke for the care they provided for many years. There was always a warm welcome when entering the front door. In addition, the family wishes to thank the therapy team at Heritage Health Pro for their care and support and to Good Samaritan Hospice for the comfort provided. Finally, warm appreciation goes to The Hermitage's Chaplain Joe Cobb, who spent many hours with Alleyne and her family through the final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Edward Goyette Graduate Research Fellowship at Virginia Tech. Donations are tax deductible. Checks may be made payable to the Virginia Tech Foundation Inc. and mailed to Office of Gift Accounting, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061. Please include this number in the memo line: DESG860465. Donations may also be made online by visiting www.give.vt.edu or by calling (800) 533-1144. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sincere condolences to the Goyette family-may your memories sustain you at this sad time. We are glad that our mothers were able to share a table at the Hermitage during their later years, and we enjoyed interacting with Henry, Susan, and Clare from time to time.
Lucy and Rick Weiss
March 7, 2021
So sorry to read this. I LOVED working with Ms. Goyette at Heironimus...we had a LOT of laughs and she sold me a lot of $.99 chocolate turtles! Peace to the family and all who knew her.
Phillip Morgan
March 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 4, 2021
