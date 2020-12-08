Alm Dutton LeNoir
December 5, 2020
Alm Dutton LeNoir, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob LeNoir; daughter, Michele Pound (Chuck) of Roanoke; son, Mike LeNoir of Lexington; son, Barry LeNoir (Angie) of Fincastle; grandsons, Matthew Pound (Stacy), Andrew Pound, Zander LeNoir, and Cyrus LeNoir; great-grandsons, Fuller Pound and Tate Pound; sisters, Ruth Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Steb Lindsey of Roanoke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Alm was a 1960 graduate of Emory and Henry College. She taught at Marion High School and Clifton Forge High School, then became a full-time Mom. She sang alto and taught Sunday School for many years at Fairview United Methodist Church. She was a substitute and taught in Roanoke County from 1975 to 1987, then became "Nana" to provide daycare for grandsons, Matthew and Andrew.
Alm loved traveling, especially in Europe, and digging in her flower gardens at home. She cherished family celebrations, sporting events, and scrapbooking her family photos and travel notes. Alm continued her love of learning as a senior by auditing classes in religion, art, and history at Roanoke College.
The family will hold a private gathering when possible, and Bob appreciates your online condolences at www.oakeys.com
Donations in Alm's memory may be made to Camp Bethel, 328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA 24090 or online at CampBethelVirginia.org/donate
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.