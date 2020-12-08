Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alm Dutton LeNoir
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Alm Dutton LeNoir

December 5, 2020

Alm Dutton LeNoir, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob LeNoir; daughter, Michele Pound (Chuck) of Roanoke; son, Mike LeNoir of Lexington; son, Barry LeNoir (Angie) of Fincastle; grandsons, Matthew Pound (Stacy), Andrew Pound, Zander LeNoir, and Cyrus LeNoir; great-grandsons, Fuller Pound and Tate Pound; sisters, Ruth Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Steb Lindsey of Roanoke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Alm was a 1960 graduate of Emory and Henry College. She taught at Marion High School and Clifton Forge High School, then became a full-time Mom. She sang alto and taught Sunday School for many years at Fairview United Methodist Church. She was a substitute and taught in Roanoke County from 1975 to 1987, then became "Nana" to provide daycare for grandsons, Matthew and Andrew.

Alm loved traveling, especially in Europe, and digging in her flower gardens at home. She cherished family celebrations, sporting events, and scrapbooking her family photos and travel notes. Alm continued her love of learning as a senior by auditing classes in religion, art, and history at Roanoke College.

The family will hold a private gathering when possible, and Bob appreciates your online condolences at www.oakeys.com.

Donations in Alm's memory may be made to Camp Bethel, 328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA 24090 or online at CampBethelVirginia.org/donate.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
30 Entries
Good morning. Alm came to my mind this morning . I have very good memories of her caring friendly ways as her church friend and neighbor. Just wanted to express my sorrow to hear of her death. She was a wonderful person and so full of life. I know that she is dearly missed. Sending my sympathies and love and peace. God rest her gentle soul.
Cathy Nicholson
Friend
December 2, 2021
Bob, I just learned of Alm´s passing. I´m so sorry for you and your family´s loss. I am sure you are somewhat comforted by the many wonderful tributes posted about Alm. Take care and I wish you well during this difficult time.
Sid Smith
January 2, 2021
Bob, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. Monty Sanders
Monty Sanders
December 16, 2020
Barry and family , So sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. John and Pam Stokes
John Stokes
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss but glad you have good memories.
Jack & Chris Payden-Travers
December 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and the family!
John-Michael and Haley Deeds
December 9, 2020
We are so saddened to learn of Alm's passing. I love that photo of her because that is how she is, always smiling, always concerned for others. I love her and will miss her, but know she is with you all now watching over you, in the Lord's glorious kingdom. Prayers for memories to comfort you. In God's Peace, Patty and Billy
Patty and Bill Pope
December 9, 2020
Dear Bob, I'm so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and sending prayers. Nancy Rosenbaum
Nancy Rosenbaum
December 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all
David LeNoir
December 9, 2020
Coach, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God be with you and comfort you.
Craig Powers
December 9, 2020
Bob, Barry and family. Sharing many prayers for you during this confusing and sad time. May you feel God´s presence more than usual. You are the special family of a very special lady. Love and hope.
Jane Mills
December 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for you and your family . So sad for your lost.
Méndez Family
December 8, 2020
Barry- Thinking of you and your family at this difficult. You all ate in our prayers.
Gerry and Angela Martin
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss coach. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Barry Leslie Las Cruces NM Class of 70 WF
Barry Leslie
December 8, 2020
Alm and I roomed together at E.&H. I have so many memories of hilarious times together. Through the years we have kept in touch. I will miss her very much. The photo was taken in Amish Country: Jan, me, and Alm.
Vivian Kannon
December 8, 2020
I was so shocked and sad with the phone call. I appreciate Michelle for calling me. We were like sisters in many ways...E&H roommates, K Phi Sisters, and dear friends in all the years since...My heart goes out to all of you and I ask God to give you the extra strength you may need now. Love Glenda
Glenda Scott
December 8, 2020
Coach & family, I am so sorry to learn of your precious wife's passing. I am so thankful to have known her. Her legacy will no doubt continue in her/your large and wonderful extended great family. Hold those memories close to your heart. You will always be in my prayers.
Jerry English
December 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Alm home going she was a very special lady to our family and was always willing to lend a hand when it was needed!! Heaven gained an angel!! Much Love to You ALL!!!
Robin Bailey and LB Bailey Brandy and Chase
December 8, 2020
Dear Bob, I was so sorry to hear of Alm's passing. You were a perfect couple. I so enjoyed sharing thoughts on Europe with Alm, and sitting with her at the Fleming luncheons. Glad we could talk yesterday. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. Just holler if Bill or I could help you in any way. Lynn Ellen
Lynn Ellen Thompson Meredith
December 8, 2020
My love and prayers to you Bob. I know it's a painful time for you right now. I'll hopefully see you in the near future. Take care.
Tom Patterson
December 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy for you and your family. May God bless and comfort you.
Norma Osborne
December 8, 2020
Bob, our family was shocked and saddened when we heard the news of Alm´s passing. She had such a kind and loving spirit, along with a big green thumb and a thirst for knowledge you rarely see. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Alice French
December 8, 2020
Bob, I am so sorry to hear of your wife´s death. It was always a pleasure talking with her about her flowers. She will be missed! Thinking of you. Bobbie West
Bobbie West
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Alm, she was such a kind-hearted special lady. I know she will be missed very much.
Marsha and John ReMine
December 8, 2020
So sorry. My prayers are with you. She was a great lady.
Brenda Brooks
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. My prayers are will you all
Jane Layman
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers for your loss but rejoice with you for a long and loving life together. May she rest in Peace.
J. P. Walrond
December 8, 2020
Bob Sorry to hear of your wife´s passing. I know she was dear to you. Will be praying for strength during this time.
Bobby Crawford
December 8, 2020
Alm will be missed by all they have known her throughout her life. She was a special person who loved life. I remember all the fun times we had at both of our homes when we were growing up. My prayers are with Bob and all his family at this sad time of loss.
Betty Dutton Rogers
December 8, 2020
My heart is so sadden by the passing of Alm. It hurts even more to know how sad Bob must be. I have so many fond memories of the neighbor I have known for 30 years.
Linda Turner
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results