McGLOTHLIN



Alma Elizabeth



October 31, 2020



Alma Elizabeth McGlothlin, 93, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 and one half years, Sandy; and sisters-in-law, Janice and Agnes McGlothlin.



Alma loved her Lord and her Church. She was a longtime member of North Roanoke Baptist Church where she was active in the Senior Bible Study, Women in Mission, the Senior Choir, and the Gleaners. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, known as the Honeybees.



Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Teresa McGlothlin; step grandson, Harry Vaughan and wife, Laura; step great-granddaughter, Faith; niece, Nancy Akamine and husband, Jim; and several nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Building Fund, c/o North Roanoke Baptist Church, 6402 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019.



A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 2, 2020.