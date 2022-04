Alma Jewell Meadows ReedJanuary 10, 2022Alma Jewell Meadows Reed, 89 of Rich Creek, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Garden in Rich Creek, Va. The family is being served by Givens - Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com