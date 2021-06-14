Almeta Long CookAugust 24, 1943 - June 12, 2021Almeta Long Cook, 77, of Blacksburg, our loving and devoted mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched passed on Saturday, June 12, 2021.She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on August 24, 1943 to the late Maury Richard Sr., and Hazel Surface Long. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Dale Cook; her brothers, Bobby Joe Long, Kenneth Long, Freddie Long, Maury Long Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth "Tootsie" Long.Almeta retired from the Radford Arsenal having served as a Lieutenant in the Fire, Hazmat, EMS department from 1991-2009. She also received the Silver Member Award from Long Shop-McCoy Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad recognizing her for 40 years of dedicated service. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.She is survived by her son, Mark Cook, her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Louie Wilson; a daughter-in-law, Susan Cook; three grandsons, Joshua Cook, David Cook, and Nicholas Wilson; on great-grandson, Beux Cook; a sister, Faye Long; a brother, Sammy Long; and numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Alvin Dalton. She will remembered for her fierce independence, strength, and loyalty to her family and faith.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmie Lee Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Zack Price/James r. Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday prior to the service.