Alphonso McCain Jr.April 18, 1942 - June 5, 2021Alphonso McCain Jr., 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory1002 Moorman Ave. NW Roanoke, VA 24016