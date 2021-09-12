Alton "Sid" Larue Gwaltney Jr.



June 29, 1942 - September 3, 2021



On Friday, September 3, 2021, Mr. Alton L. "Sid" Gwaltney Jr., of Naples, Fla., passed away. He was born on June 29, 1942, in Hopewell, Va., to the late Alton L. Gwaltney and Radie Wells Ennis Gwaltney. He graduated from Hopewell High School in 1960 where he was a member of the Beta Alpha chapter of Gamma Delta Psi. He went on to earn a BSME. He worked at Continental Can in Hopewell, Virginia before D.W. Larcen and Co of Richmond, Virginia, a job that took him and his family to Roanoke, where he lived many happy years raising his family and eventually retiring. He loved being involved with activities involving his kids and was a devoted baseball and basketball coach and dance dad. He loved playing golf, boating and fishing around Smith Mountain Lake, and more recently could be found on the bocce courts in his adopted home of Bay Forest in Naples, Florida.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Liverman Gwaltney; his sister, Brenda Gwaltney Todd (Dayton) of Chester, Virginia; children, Alton Larue "Larry" Gwaltney III (Heather) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nancy Gwaltney Stopper (Michael) of South Riding, Virginia, Emily Gwaltney Sereno (Kris Chomout) of Sugar Land, Texas; and stepson, Michael Bruce Alexandri of Roanoke, Virginia. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Marshall and Morgan Sereno; Samantha, Michael and Emma Stopper; and Gavin Gwaltney; as well as the many "in-laws" and nieces and nephews. He was a special man who touched the lives of everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed.



At his request, no services will be held – his ashes will be strewn along Craig Creek in Botetourt County where he spent many happy hours with his family. He wishes his family and friends to remember him with laughter and not tears. He'll be forever 29 in our hearts!



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.