On Friday, September 3, 2021, Mr. Alton L. "Sid" Gwaltney Jr., of Naples, Fla., passed away. He was born on June 29, 1942, in Hopewell, Va., to the late Alton L. Gwaltney and Radie Wells Ennis Gwaltney. He graduated from Hopewell High School in 1960 where he was a member of the Beta Alpha chapter of Gamma Delta Psi. He went on to earn a BSME. He worked at Continental Can in Hopewell, Virginia before D.W. Larcen and Co of Richmond, Virginia, a job that took him and his family to Roanoke, where he lived many happy years raising his family and eventually retiring. He loved being involved with activities involving his kids and was a devoted baseball and basketball coach and dance dad. He loved playing golf, boating and fishing around Smith Mountain Lake, and more recently could be found on the bocce courts in his adopted home of Bay Forest in Naples, Florida.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Liverman Gwaltney; his sister, Brenda Gwaltney Todd (Dayton) of Chester, Virginia; children, Alton Larue "Larry" Gwaltney III (Heather) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nancy Gwaltney Stopper (Michael) of South Riding, Virginia, Emily Gwaltney Sereno (Kris Chomout) of Sugar Land, Texas; and stepson, Michael Bruce Alexandri of Roanoke, Virginia. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Marshall and Morgan Sereno; Samantha, Michael and Emma Stopper; and Gavin Gwaltney; as well as the many "in-laws" and nieces and nephews. He was a special man who touched the lives of everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed.
At his request, no services will be held – his ashes will be strewn along Craig Creek in Botetourt County where he spent many happy hours with his family. He wishes his family and friends to remember him with laughter and not tears. He'll be forever 29 in our hearts!
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Sid called on me as a salesman, but we quickly became friends.
We connected with ODAC basketball and met at the tournament in Salem for several years.
We never cheered for the same team, but always cheered for each other!!
I will miss the camaraderie and his great smile.
Bill Nolley
December 14, 2021
I recently learned of Sid's passing. He was the sweetest, funniest, kindest friend and co-worker of mine and my late husband. Rest now, old friend. Hugs of love to Jacque and the children.
Mary Kirby
Work
December 14, 2021
Condolences to the family. I worked with Sid for several years at Control Dynamics and always respected Sid's experience and genuine demeanor.
Joel Webber
Work
December 13, 2021
Sid mentored me as an inside sales engineer at D. W. Larcen & Co. when I joined the company in 1976, right before he was transferred to Roanoke as an outside sales engineer. We enjoyed many good times and challenges over the 30 years we were together, and I always valued our friendship. It was a treat when he hosted a sales meeting at his Smith Mountain Lake cottage and took us all out on the pontoon boat. My deepest sympathy to Jacque and the family.
Tom Maxwell
December 13, 2021
Sid and I worked together starting in 1987 and continued until his retirement. Sid was "my guiding light" at several clients, especially at Westvaco!
My sympathies too Jackie and his family.
Dave Lenti
Work
December 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Sid was a special man and I know he will be missed.
Doris Boitnott
Other
September 12, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Sid's passing. I worked with him the several summers that I worked at Continental Can.
Tom Wenrich
Work
September 12, 2021
Our condolences on your family loss.
Thomas Cinnamon
Family
September 11, 2021
A great friend and fraternity brother, I was in Zeta chapter but spent a lot of time in Hopewell and Beta Alpha chapter. RIP my brothet
Frank Walker
Friend
September 11, 2021
Dear Brenda, Please know that I am sorry to hear of Sid's passing. It sounds like he lead a full and happy life, which is wonderful. Thinking of you with deepest sympathy. Sarah
SARAH WILLMAN
September 10, 2021
Peace and Everlasting Life to our Gamma Delta Psi, Beta Alpha Chapter Fraternity Brother Sid Gwaltney. ONCE A BROTHER - ALWAYS A BROTHER.