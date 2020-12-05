Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alva Mae Harman
Alva Mae Harman

Alva Mae Harman, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Nannie Harman; husband, Coy Harmon; siblings, Juanita Harman, Jerry M. Harman Jr., and Marie H. Williams; and nephew, Dean A. Williams.

She is survived by her nieces, Annette W. King, and Lynne H. Haskins; and nephew, Gregg Harman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Topeco Church of The Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment will follow at the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Maberry Funeral home.

Due to Covid 19 the family requests you wear a mask during services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Topeco Church of The Brethren
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.