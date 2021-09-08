Alvah Dean Bell
September 29, 1936 - September 6, 2021
Alvah Dean Bell, 84, of Salem, Virginia, was a true salesman and that was his profession. He was born on September 29, 1936, and passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Dean served in the United States Naval Reserve for more than 10 years. He loved people, never met a stranger, and enjoyed sharing lots of stories. Dean liked to make people smile and laugh when telling jokes. Most of all, he loved his wife, family, extended family, and friends and all our get-togethers.
He was born and raised in Salem, Virginia. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Alvah and Gertrude Bell; sister, Jane Bell Thompson; brother, Ted Bell; and son, Alan Bell.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diane; daughters, Terri Bell Casler and husband, John, and Lori Bell Loughrey and husband, Paul; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, online to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.