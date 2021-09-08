Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvah Dean Bell
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Alvah Dean Bell

September 29, 1936 - September 6, 2021

Alvah Dean Bell, 84, of Salem, Virginia, was a true salesman and that was his profession. He was born on September 29, 1936, and passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Dean served in the United States Naval Reserve for more than 10 years. He loved people, never met a stranger, and enjoyed sharing lots of stories. Dean liked to make people smile and laugh when telling jokes. Most of all, he loved his wife, family, extended family, and friends and all our get-togethers.

He was born and raised in Salem, Virginia. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Alvah and Gertrude Bell; sister, Jane Bell Thompson; brother, Ted Bell; and son, Alan Bell.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diane; daughters, Terri Bell Casler and husband, John, and Lori Bell Loughrey and husband, Paul; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, online to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Bell. You all in are my thoughts. My sincerest condolences.
Missy Wright
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results