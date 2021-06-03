Alvin DeLong
March 11, 1939 - May 28, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine
Alvin W. DeLong, 82, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, after a ten year battle with cancer. Alvin was born in Bridgewater, Maine on March 11, 1939, to Elbridge and Dorothy (Hanning) Delong.
After graduating from Houlton High School he joined the U.S. Army and later retired from the Air Force National Guard. He married Sally Wiggins and they raised three children in the Hampden, Maine area. His primary career started with the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad in the 1960s and led him to move several times as a safety and security specialist. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Houlton, Maine. He resided in Roanoke, Virginia for over 30 years with his wife Doris before moving back to Maine in January of this year.
Alvin is survived by his three children, Sue Cyr of West Des Moines, Iowa, Elbridge DeLong of Blue Hill, Maine, and Amy Minton of Brunswick, Maine; his stepdaughter, Cyndee Basham of Roanoke, Virginia; his grandchildren, Tony Cyr, Andrew Cyr, Ben Cyr, Anna DeLong, Adam DeLong, Sally Minton, Zoe Basham and Kent Basham; and his sister, Candace Muehleisen of Cumberland, Maine. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris DeLong and six of his seven siblings, Joy Keough, Patricia McGowan, Walter Delong, Bud Delong, Leon Delong and Gary Delong.
Alvin's family would like to thank 75 State Street of Portland for providing excellent care to him since his return to Maine, and Beacon Hospice of South Portland for their compassionate support of both Alvin and his family members during his last days.
Donations may be made to help Beacon Hospice continue their services through the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or online at www.amedisys.com/donate
.
Hobbs Funeral Home
230 Cottage Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.