Alvin G. Hartman
December 19, 2020
Alvin G. Hartman, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, entered the Gates of Heaven on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Hartman and Mattie A. Hartman, and several brothers and sisters.
Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy Hartman; loving son, David Hartman; his brother, Ray Hartman; his sister, Ruth Leffell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at the Amos Cemetery in Boones Mill, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.