Alvin Richard JonesApril 3, 2022Alvin Richard Jones of Pilot, born April 3, 1943 and died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Jones; son, Davy Jones; and father, Gordon J. Alderman.Alvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice S. Jones; son, Grover Darryl Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Sheena J. and Daniel Honaker; grandson and fiancée, Patrick W. Honaker and Samantha Booth; granddaughter and husband, Kayla H. and Jonathan Newman; siblings, Deloyd and Goldie Alderman, Tommy and Alfadean Alderman, David and Teresa Alderman, Daniel Alderman, Doris Doyle, Rachel Hale, Darlene and Mike Worrell, Barbara Altizer, Helen and Charles Odell; brother-in-law, Harless Linkous; and special neighbors, Clyde, Jeanette, and David Creed.Alvin retired from Lynchburg Foundry Radford Plant with 34 years of service. He was a loyal and faithful member of Pilot Community Center.Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.You may make donations in his memory to Pilot Community Center, 4449 Brush Creek Road, Pilot, VA 24138. Flowers are appreciated.