Alvin Boone "Ab" Manning



April 16, 1929 - October 31, 2021



Alvin Manning, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Overman (Jerry) and Lynn Orchison (Alan); three grandchildren, Kevin Orchison (Amber), Jennifer Overman, and Katherine Comparetto (Neil); and two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Christopher Comparetto.



A family graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.