Alvin Mary Akers, 92, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Mary was a member of Beacon Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clovis Leo Akers; parents, John Wesley and Lula Mae Wells; and sisters, Sally Hylton and Vivian Rakes.

Her surviving family includes her children, Don Haynes, Mike Haynes, and Brenda Firebaugh and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Michelle Richardson, Ryan Mason, Michael Haynes, and Miranda Haynes; many great-grandchildren; and special friends, Susan Canterbury and Don Kinzer.

Everyone is welcome to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with Pastor Don Woodard officiating. Please respect the family's request of wearing masks.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
