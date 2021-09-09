Menu
Alvin Miller
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Alvin Miller

March 8, 1949 - September 5, 2021

Alvin Wayne Miller, 72, of Roanoke, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Thelma Miller, his mother Alberta McCoy, his sister Ursula Henderson and his two loving daughters Pamela Miller and Stephanie Smith.

Survivors include his children, Maurice Miller (Trina) of N.C., Cornelius Williams, and Melinda Clevinger (Mike); uncle, Benjamin Miller; brother, Artur McCoy III (Susie); sisters, Valarie Preston (Joseph), DonAmia McCoy, Suzzette McCoy, all of Roanoke, Lynette Rossetti (Art) of Calif., and Athena McCoy of Md. Also survived by a host of grand, great, and great-great-grandkids, and other relatives and friends.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Miller, I'm sorry about your loss, please take comfort in knowing that God cares personally for you and your family.
Jones
September 14, 2021
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY. MAY THE LORD GIVE YOU CONFORT DURING YOUR TIME OF GRIEF.
ALTHEA CROSON
September 13, 2021
