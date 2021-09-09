Alvin MillerMarch 8, 1949 - September 5, 2021Alvin Wayne Miller, 72, of Roanoke, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Thelma Miller, his mother Alberta McCoy, his sister Ursula Henderson and his two loving daughters Pamela Miller and Stephanie Smith.Survivors include his children, Maurice Miller (Trina) of N.C., Cornelius Williams, and Melinda Clevinger (Mike); uncle, Benjamin Miller; brother, Artur McCoy III (Susie); sisters, Valarie Preston (Joseph), DonAmia McCoy, Suzzette McCoy, all of Roanoke, Lynette Rossetti (Art) of Calif., and Athena McCoy of Md. Also survived by a host of grand, great, and great-great-grandkids, and other relatives and friends.