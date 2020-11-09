Arnold
Alvin Paul
April 2, 1963
November 6, 2020
Alvin Paul Arnold, 57, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020.
He was born in Roanoke, a son of the late Gail H. Arnold Sr. and Mary H. Arnold and had been an area resident all of his life. He was a graduate of Roanoke County Occupational School and was employed by Goodwill Industries for many years. Alvin loved to roller skate, singing in church and enjoyed NASCAR.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Arnold and his wife, Mary, and Harry Arnold; two sisters, Debra Arnold Branham and her husband, Rick, and Linda Fisher. Alvin is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Milton Atkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 9, 2020.