Alvirn T. Todd Hughes III
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL
Alvirn T. Hughes III

November 25, 1964 - December 12, 2020

Alvirn T. "Todd" Hughes III, 56, of New Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, due to a courageous battle with cancer. Todd loved his family dearly. He also loved his Corvettes, including displaying them at Car Shows over the years.

Todd is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Karen Johnson Hughes of New Port Richey Florida; loving son, Alvin "TJ" Hughes IV and his girlfriend, Savannah Cook of Gainesville, Florida; loving mother, Ramona Shires Hughes of New Port Richey, Florida; loving sisters, Denise Dawn Hughes of Winter Haven, Fla., Annetta Hughes Trotter of Riverview, Fla.; loving mother-in-law, Judy C. Philo of Temple Terrace, Fla.; aunt and uncle, Sharon and Tony Watson of Arlington, Va.; several nieces and nephews that he adored; special long-time friends, Phil Hancock and wife, Susan, Gary Cooper and wife, Waurayne. He loved his furry companions, Sophie and Chanel.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alvirn Hughes Sr. and Margaret Hughes; father, Alvirn Hughes Jr.; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Annetta Shires; furry companions, Prince and Domino.

Due to Covid 19, the family has requested a private memorial service that will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Dobies Funeral Home, Seven Springs Chapel. 8825 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey, Fla. There will be a virtual service at this time. You can go to the funeral home website and log into www.dobiesfuneralhome.com. Access the service for Todd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute: 8763 River Crossing Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Advent Health North Pinellas Hospital, PCU, for their loving care, and a special thanks to Baba at Sunset Medical Transport.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey, FL
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your load karen
Larry Myers
December 21, 2020
Ramona and Aunt Sharon, please know that you´re in our thoughts and prayers at this, most difficult time.
Jerry Payne & Kathy Payne Young
December 17, 2020
