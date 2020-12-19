Alvis "Al" D. Hall
November 10, 1949 - December 16, 2020
Alvis D. "Al" Hall, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia, was called home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 10, 1949, to the late A.D. and Phyllis S. Hall.
Al was a member of New Life Christian Ministries. He graduated from Northside High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1968 until 1972. Al retired from U.S. Airways after 20 years of service.
He is survived by long-time friend, Marie Compton; and cousins, Barbara White, Jeffrey Hall, and Rodney Hall.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Gary Alls officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.