Alvis D. "Al" Hall
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Alvis "Al" D. Hall

November 10, 1949 - December 16, 2020

Alvis D. "Al" Hall, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia, was called home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 10, 1949, to the late A.D. and Phyllis S. Hall.

Al was a member of New Life Christian Ministries. He graduated from Northside High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1968 until 1972. Al retired from U.S. Airways after 20 years of service.

He is survived by long-time friend, Marie Compton; and cousins, Barbara White, Jeffrey Hall, and Rodney Hall.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Gary Alls officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending condolences to Al's family. Al was my grandfather, although we never met we had some good laughs on the phone. I will miss him and our conversations.
Sabrina E Hall
January 2, 2021
I was shocked to hear of Al's passing. We always talked a couple of times a year, and I had been trying to contact him since November. My sympathy goes out for your loss.
Gary Dent
December 20, 2020
Wonderful personality:I taught Alvis at Burlington back in the 60´s.Lenore Malouf
Lenore Malouf
December 19, 2020
