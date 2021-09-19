Amanda Jones



December 4, 1980 - September 9, 2021



Amanda Jones, 40, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Destiny Martin.



Amanda was a 1998 graduate of William Fleming High School and earned associate degrees in both accounting and the Culinary Arts from Virginia Western Community College. At the time of her death she was serving in the capacity of Executive Chef at Twisted Tracks Brewpub.



Surviving are her children, Christopher Arnold, John Grady Jones, and Lee Martin; parents, Willie Lee and Roxanne Heard Jones; brother, Willie Jones III; and sister, Cathy Harris.



Memorial gifts will be accepted at the celebration of life service. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and providing for the needs of her children.



A celebration of Amanda's life will be held between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Twisted Track Brewpub 523 Shenandoah Avenue Roanoke VA 24016. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.