Amanda Jones
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Amanda Jones

December 4, 1980 - September 9, 2021

Amanda Jones, 40, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Destiny Martin.

Amanda was a 1998 graduate of William Fleming High School and earned associate degrees in both accounting and the Culinary Arts from Virginia Western Community College. At the time of her death she was serving in the capacity of Executive Chef at Twisted Tracks Brewpub.

Surviving are her children, Christopher Arnold, John Grady Jones, and Lee Martin; parents, Willie Lee and Roxanne Heard Jones; brother, Willie Jones III; and sister, Cathy Harris.

Memorial gifts will be accepted at the celebration of life service. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and providing for the needs of her children.

A celebration of Amanda's life will be held between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Twisted Track Brewpub 523 Shenandoah Avenue Roanoke VA 24016. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Twisted Track Brewpub
523 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
