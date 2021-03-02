Menu
Amanda M. Nolen
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
Amanda M. Nolen

February 27, 2021

Amanda M. Nolen, 39, of Chester, Va., died on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Kenneth L. Nolen (Donna) and Alice J. Worley (Jeff).

She is survived by her siblings, Kyle (Angela), Ryan (Carmen), Chance, Nikki (Kris), Paris (JT), Cheyenne (Luke), and Katrina; and nephews and nieces, Chea, Ethan, Kellan, Aylah, Jemma, Rossi, Sam, Madeline, and Keegan. She enjoyed life outdoors and crafting. She was everyones ray of sunshine.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed, go to www.jtmorriss.com. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling the funeral home to leave a Hug From Home signifying your attendance at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
Cuz its been almost a year since you gain your beautiful angel wings. There is not a day that goes by i dont think of you. I miss you so much. You was my rock i lean on when I felt down. You would make me smile when I was.having a bad day. I miss all the talking we had. I love you beautiful.
Amy strader
Family
February 24, 2022
Spread your wings and fly beautiful butterfly, no more pain rest easy. Wish I could have seen you again.
Tonya Simber
March 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Musser
Friend
March 5, 2021
Amanda, I will always remember you as Sierra's 'little buddy'. I love you honey.
Jamie Wilkins
March 4, 2021
Phillip Nolen
March 3, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Amanda our hearts break for you all.
Betty Musser
March 2, 2021
Going.to miss you so much cuz.
Amy strader
March 2, 2021
