Amanda M. Nolen
February 27, 2021
Amanda M. Nolen, 39, of Chester, Va., died on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Kenneth L. Nolen (Donna) and Alice J. Worley (Jeff).
She is survived by her siblings, Kyle (Angela), Ryan (Carmen), Chance, Nikki (Kris), Paris (JT), Cheyenne (Luke), and Katrina; and nephews and nieces, Chea, Ethan, Kellan, Aylah, Jemma, Rossi, Sam, Madeline, and Keegan. She enjoyed life outdoors and crafting. She was everyones ray of sunshine.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed, go to www.jtmorriss.com
. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling the funeral home to leave a Hug From Home signifying your attendance at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.