Ambrose Ward "Pete" Wood Jr.



1944 - September 1, 2021



Ambrose W. "Pete" Wood Jr., 76, of Fincastle, Va., passed away at home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in the loving care of his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Freda Carter Wood; daughters, Christy and Lisa (Nathan Bordegaray); grandchildren, Finnegan Ambrose and Josephine Catherine; his sister, Anny Wood Mays; brothers, Jim and Mike Wood (Jackie); and numerous cousins, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose Ward Wood Sr. and Catherine Arnold Wood; and his brothers, Charles and Joe, all of Roanoke.



Pete was a lifelong resident of Southwest Va., he attended Roanoke Catholic High School and the University of Virginia. He joined the United States Army, being honorably discharged in 1975. He began his career with Bonanza Steakhouse and formed Cavalier Enterprises. He found his true calling in real estate, later being a founding member of Remax Allstars Realty in Daleville, Va. He had been a member of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors since 1985.



Pete was an avid community volunteer. He organized Red Cross Blood Drives, worked Fish Fries, picked up trash for Adopt-a-Highway, supported Freda at Attic Productions Community Theater, and was there for anyone who asked for help on any range of problems or projects. He was the man many friends, family and strangers called on for help and advice all the way from Corolla, N.C., to Phoenix, Ariz., to Waynesboro, Va. He was a trusted source of useful information long before we had the internet. Pete could see all sides of an issue and pulled people together to get things done. He was never afraid of hard work and was always ready to lend a hand while wearing his Botetourt cap. And he had a grand sense of humor. Being able to laugh and see the humor in a situation is a gift and he had that gift.



Pete was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration in Fincastle and the Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was a Mason, a member of the Catawba Lodge, and belonged to the Roanoke Scottish Rite and the Kazim Shrine. He was a member of Historic Fincastle, Inc and the Botetourt Historical Society and admired their work in historic preservation.



In the morning you would find Pete enjoying a cup of coffee and the newspaper - especially the sudoku and jumble puzzles - and during vacations, he added Scrabble to the mix. Pete's favorite pastime was maintaining his personal forest which included a stream feeding into the Catawba. Nothing relaxed him more than clipping here or mowing there and walking through the trees - all to make a beautiful, peaceful place his kids called the Shire for his family and friends to enjoy.



For over 40 years, Pete would clip lines from the paper or magazines that sang to his life's philosophy and tape them above his desk. Each quote was a reminder to be righteous and enjoy the ride. Pete always did.



We will celebrate Pete's life when we feel it's safe for his friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to the American Red Cross.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.