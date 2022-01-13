Amelia Lyn Herndon
January 11, 2022
Amelia Lyn Herndon, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward P. (Sonny) Herndon; son, Gary N. Herndon and wife, Althea M. (Dodie) Herndon; daughter, Lynita (Nita) Lanning and husband, Jeffery Lanning; two grandchildren, Ryan Lanning and Jacob Lanning.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.