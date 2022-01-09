I admired the man and the Coach. Although it had been a while since I talked to him it was always reassuring that he was there. I was his first heavy weight champion at Castlewood High. Coach Burke devised a plan for me to win the State and we worked and worked and worked more on obtaining that goal and it was a success my Senior year. Coaches make us better along this journey we call life. You were a great man A.C. Burke thanks for all you did for me and getting Wrestling started at Castlewood High School.

Big John Hale School January 10, 2022