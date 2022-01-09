Ancel C. "AC" Burke
July 11, 1949 - January 5, 2022
Ancel C. "AC" Burke, 72, of St. Paul, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Jones Burke; parents, Clyde and Gertha Bowman Burke; brother, Jerry Burke.
AC was retired from Roanoke County Schools, an active member of Fellowship Community Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Kazim Shrine Temple. He was a helper to everyone and he had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Burke; son, Brian Burke (Cari); grandchild, Xavier Burke; sister, Luann Freeman (Kip); two nephews; one niece; numerous cousins, as well as four grand-puppies.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Fellowship Community Church in Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.