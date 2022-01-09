Menu
Ancel C. "Ac" Burke
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Ancel C. "AC" Burke

July 11, 1949 - January 5, 2022

Ancel C. "AC" Burke, 72, of St. Paul, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Jones Burke; parents, Clyde and Gertha Bowman Burke; brother, Jerry Burke.

AC was retired from Roanoke County Schools, an active member of Fellowship Community Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Kazim Shrine Temple. He was a helper to everyone and he had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Burke; son, Brian Burke (Cari); grandchild, Xavier Burke; sister, Luann Freeman (Kip); two nephews; one niece; numerous cousins, as well as four grand-puppies.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Fellowship Community Church in Salem, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Fellowship Community Church
Salem, VA
Simpson Funeral Home
I AM SORRY FOR THE FAMILY , HE WILL BE MISS BY EVERYONE.I WAS IN SCHOOL AT CASTLEWOOD,VA. WITH AC AND A FRIEND TO.
Philip N Couch
School
January 11, 2022
I admired the man and the Coach. Although it had been a while since I talked to him it was always reassuring that he was there. I was his first heavy weight champion at Castlewood High. Coach Burke devised a plan for me to win the State and we worked and worked and worked more on obtaining that goal and it was a success my Senior year. Coaches make us better along this journey we call life. You were a great man A.C. Burke thanks for all you did for me and getting Wrestling started at Castlewood High School.
Big John Hale
School
January 10, 2022
