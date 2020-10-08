Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrea Robertson Thompson
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1950
DIED
October 2, 2020
Thompson

Andrea Robertson

August 4, 1950

October 2, 2020

Andrea Robertson Thompson, 70, of Roanoke, departed this life on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kara Thompson; father, Jeremiah W. Robertson; and brother, Jeremiah W. Robertson Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Karim Thompson and daughter-in-law, Trista Thompson; granddaughter, Kaelon Thompson; grandson, Kindrex Thompson; mother, Violet J. Robertson; a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Blessings and sympathy to family & especially Violet. The Holland family, Carrieoma Brooks, Al Holland Jr.,& Mary Ann Cummings.
Carrieoma brooks
Family
October 7, 2020
Andrea will be missed beyond measure by her church, friends, co-workers and most of all her family. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be missed by all of us who know her. Condolences and continued prayers for the family.
Barbara Reynolds-Lynch
October 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Antoinette Hatten
October 7, 2020
Hard to find words to express our deepest sympathy for the loss of Andrea. We pray that God will continue to give strength and comfort to the family!
Roland and Robbin Lovelace
Friend
October 7, 2020
To the family you all have my condolences. May she Rip
Linda Daniel
Friend
October 6, 2020
My deepest condolences in the passing of Andrea! She will be sorely missed! May she R.I.H.P.
Donna Lee
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Sending prayers and love to my family. Rest Easy Andrea God Bless Aunt Violet , Karim and his family.
Jennifer Bull
Family
October 6, 2020
Even though I haven't seen Andrea in years, Andrea was always a quiet and God fearing woman. We worked together at First Baptist Church being part of the different church choirs. God has another angel. May God bless Karim and the remaining family.
Kathy Johnson
Friend
October 6, 2020