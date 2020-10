ThompsonAndrea RobertsonAugust 4, 1950October 2, 2020Andrea Robertson Thompson, 70, of Roanoke, departed this life on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kara Thompson; father, Jeremiah W. Robertson; and brother, Jeremiah W. Robertson Jr.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Karim Thompson and daughter-in-law, Trista Thompson; granddaughter, Kaelon Thompson; grandson, Kindrex Thompson; mother, Violet J. Robertson; a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com