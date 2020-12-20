Andrew "Andy" Williams Bullington
December 6, 2020
Andrew Williams "Andy" Bullington, 70, passed away before dawn, at home, from ALS on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He leaves his wife, Cary Hazlegrove and daughter, Virginia Bullington of Nantucket, Mass.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Wisey (Parrott) Bullington of Roanoke, Va.; and his brother, Ben Bullington of Livingston, Mont. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Bullington of Roanoke, Va., and Elizabeth Carlton, and husband, Sam Carlton, of John's Island, S.C.; a brother, Carter Bullington, and wife, Ginger Bullington of Roanoke, Va.; and seven nieces and nephews.
Andy devoted his life to music. His art and craft touched the many lives of past students, bandmates, audiences, and his extended community of friends and collaborators. It all started with his first guitar purchase at the United Diamond Exchange Pawn Shop in Roanoke, Va. when he was 15 years old.
In memory of Andy, please donate to PASCON /Palliative & Supportive Care of Nantucket (https://www.pascon.org/
).
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.