Andrew Williams "Andy" Bullington
Andrew "Andy" Williams Bullington

December 6, 2020

Andrew Williams "Andy" Bullington, 70, passed away before dawn, at home, from ALS on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He leaves his wife, Cary Hazlegrove and daughter, Virginia Bullington of Nantucket, Mass.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Wisey (Parrott) Bullington of Roanoke, Va.; and his brother, Ben Bullington of Livingston, Mont. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Bullington of Roanoke, Va., and Elizabeth Carlton, and husband, Sam Carlton, of John's Island, S.C.; a brother, Carter Bullington, and wife, Ginger Bullington of Roanoke, Va.; and seven nieces and nephews.

Andy devoted his life to music. His art and craft touched the many lives of past students, bandmates, audiences, and his extended community of friends and collaborators. It all started with his first guitar purchase at the United Diamond Exchange Pawn Shop in Roanoke, Va. when he was 15 years old.

In memory of Andy, please donate to PASCON /Palliative & Supportive Care of Nantucket (https://www.pascon.org/).
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
Cary, I was heartbroken to learn of Andy's passing. Andy has been such a support and inspiration to me over the years, back to when I first started taking lessons with him in the early 90s in Austin. I must have been a nightmare student, with musical interests all over the map and a fear of performance bordering on petrification. Andy was always supportive and encouraged me to follow my bliss in music, where ever that took me. I've passed along his wisdom to my children as they've started their journeys in music and in life, in general, none more profound to me than "if you want to be great at something, you have to be willing to suck at it first." :) I can't tell you how many times I've quoted that to myself over the years. And this past Christmas, I got my son of 16 his first guitar, the same model I bought on Andy's advice all those years ago. I dusted off my notebook of songs that I'd studied with Andy and passed it along to him. And today, I thought I'd look in on Andy and let him know I'm passing along the treasures he gave me to the next generation. I hope he knows how much he meant to me. Virginia was just a baby when you guys left Austin. It's so amazing to see her now. I know she'll carry the best of Andy with her, as will I.
Joey Sterling
March 29, 2021
Dear Cary, I am so very sorry to hear the news of Andy´s passing. My heart goes out to you and Virginia at this difficult time. May loving memories bring you peace as time unfolds.
Kathryn Kay
December 29, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 17, 2020
