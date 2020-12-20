Cary, I was heartbroken to learn of Andy's passing. Andy has been such a support and inspiration to me over the years, back to when I first started taking lessons with him in the early 90s in Austin. I must have been a nightmare student, with musical interests all over the map and a fear of performance bordering on petrification. Andy was always supportive and encouraged me to follow my bliss in music, where ever that took me. I've passed along his wisdom to my children as they've started their journeys in music and in life, in general, none more profound to me than "if you want to be great at something, you have to be willing to suck at it first." :) I can't tell you how many times I've quoted that to myself over the years. And this past Christmas, I got my son of 16 his first guitar, the same model I bought on Andy's advice all those years ago. I dusted off my notebook of songs that I'd studied with Andy and passed it along to him. And today, I thought I'd look in on Andy and let him know I'm passing along the treasures he gave me to the next generation. I hope he knows how much he meant to me. Virginia was just a baby when you guys left Austin. It's so amazing to see her now. I know she'll carry the best of Andy with her, as will I.

Joey Sterling March 29, 2021