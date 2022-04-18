Andrew Martin "Coach" "Marty" "Coach Yu" Yuhas
September 20, 1948 - April 14, 2022
Andrew Martin "Coach" "Marty" "Coach Yu" Yuhas, 73, of Salem, Virginia, passed away at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at home with his family and friends by his side.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gertrude Yuhas; aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Yuhas and Martin families; and his six dachshunds, Brandy, Schmidtie, Max, Gabbie, Gus, and Gretel.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wyn W. Yuhas; stepson, John D. Hudson Jr. and wife, Meredith T. Hudson; step-grandsons, Trip Hudson, Ramsey Vassar and girlfriend, Caitlin, Hunter Vassar, and Carter Vassar; yorkie, Roxie; many special cousins; special friends, Jacob S. (Bison) and Regina T. (Gina) Hyer, Steven S. Oliver (O.) and Rhonda H. Pendleton; coaching families; all of his former football players from Glenvar High School and Salem High School; and his former students that he taught over his 31 years of education.
Marty had so many friends from high school, college, and the teachers he taught with over 31 years that it is impossible to name them all. He never met a stranger. He was a special husband, grandfather, son, cousin, teacher, coach, and friend to so many. He will be surely missed by many.
Marty was born on September 20, 1948, at Jefferson Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He went to school at Virginia Heights Elementary School, and Woodrow Wilson Middle School. While at Virginia Heights and Woodrow Wilson, he played sandlot football for Robert (Guts) McLelland. He finished his education at Patrick Henry High School, graduating in 1967. He played football all four years.
After high school, Marty was accepted at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) where he played football for four years. In Marty's sophomore year (in 1969), ETSU was undefeated and was invited to play in the Grantland Rice Bowl game. They played Louisiana Tech whose quarterback was Terry Bradshaw. ETSU beat Louisiana Tech 34-14 to remain undefeated in 1969. He graduated from ETSU in 1971, and remained there to continue his studies in communications while working as a student coach and graduated in 1973 with his master's degree.
After receiving his master's degree, he was hired to coach at the University of Kentucky under Fran Curci. He left Kentucky in 1974, and came back home to teach and coach high school football at Glenvar High School. He taught and coached at Glenvar High School for two years and in 1976 decided to leave education.
He went to work for W.P. Hilts for two years and then was hired at A.E. Finley where he worked approximately 4 years.
In the summer of 1982, he realized he wanted to come back to education. He was hired by Bayse Wilson to teach history at Andrew Lewis Middle School and was hired by Coach Carl Richards to coach football. In 1983, the City of Salem broke away from Roanoke County and Marty decided to go with the Salem City School System. He was hired by Walter Hunt to teach language arts at Andrew Lewis Middle School and by Coach Willis White to coach football. He retired from teaching in 2011, but continued to coach football at Salem High School. He coached for Coach White until 2004. In 2004, Coach White retired and the school board hired Coach Stephen Magenbauer (Coach Mag) as head coach. Marty continued to coach for Coach Mag until February 2018 when he retired after some major health problems.
The family would like to thank Dr. W. Craig Mitchell, internist, for the kind and thoughtful care he gave to Marty during his lengthy illnesses. We would also like to thank Richfield Rehabilitation Center for all the physical therapy Marty received. We want to thank Medi Home Health and Medi Home Hospice, especially Heather, Melissa, Trinity, Laurie, and Kayle for the hospice care he received these last several months. The family would also like to thank the City of Salem Firehouse #3 for coming to help whenever Marty fell or needed to go to the hospital. We would be remiss if we did not thank the many doctors that Marty saw during his illness: Dr. Colin T. Brandt, vascular surgeon, Dr. Timothy Hormel, neurologist, Dr. Matt Matthews, nephrologist, Dr. James R. Mulinda, endocrinologist, and Dr. Mark A. Schmidt, urologist. Finally, we would like to thank the ER department nurses and doctors as well as the many floor nurses and hospitalists at Lewis-Gale Medical Center that served Marty during his illnesses.
The celebration of Marty's life will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A period of visitation will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marty's name to the American Kidney Association or the American Diabetes Association
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 18, 2022.