Angela Dawn Newman
November 16, 1964 - August 15, 2021
Angela Dawn Newman, 56, of Huddleston passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born on November 16, 1964 to the late Richard Glenn Newman I and Nancy Brownrigg Newman.
Angela attended Ohio University and graduated from Ohio State University, with a dual major in Business Administration and Finance. At the time of her death, she was a Senior Loan Officer for Movement Mortgage in Moneta.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert (Bob) Dietterick of Huddleston; one sister, Crystal Clemens of Stockport, Ohio; two brothers, Greg Clemens of Zanesville, Ohio, and Richard Newman II of Malta, Ohio; two nephews, Cory Snyder, wife, Beth; nieces, Hanna, Jenna and Chloe, all of Reinersville, Ohio; nephew, Lane Sheppard; one niece, Heaven Parsons, with children, Colt, Rayleigh and Wren, all of Stockport Ohio; Bob's sons, Adam (Holly) Dietterick of Willow Spring, N.C., and Drew Dietterick of Gates, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Ellen Dietterick; nephew, Beau Schneider; niece, Alena (Daniel) Graham; great-nephew, Christian Graham, all of Walworth, N.Y. She will also be missed by her little Pomeranian companion dog, Cowboy Lee.
Angela was always active in local charitable organizations. She was involved in bringing a Civitan Chapter to Smith Mountain Lake, serving as president the first year, later as a regional director. Angela was an ambassador of both the Smith Mountain Lake Regional and Bedford Chambers of Commerce.
A Memorial Service will be held at Eastlake Community Church on September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with fellowship directly following the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.