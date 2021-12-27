Anita Marie Quesenberry
December 25, 2021
Anita Marie Quesenberry, 91 of Indian Valley, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hubert Quesenberry; parents, Taswell and Ocie Hollandsworth; father-in-law abd mother-in-law, Turman and Gladys Quesenberry; sisters, Winnie Dalton, Beulah Gallimore, Nina Browning, and Lilas Webb; and granddaughter, Betty Quesenberry.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Darel and Patty Quesenberry, Garrett and Aileen Quesenberry, Andrew and Lynda Quesenberry; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Sutphin (Luis Izaguirre); grandchildren, Billy and Christy Quesenberry, Bobby and Candace Quesenberry, Brandon and Sheena Quesenberry, Jennifer and Brian Sutphin, Heather and Jonathan Gallimore, Brandey and Casey McPeak, and Elizabeth and Logan Shepherd; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; step-grandchildren, Renie and Megan Gates, and Maggie and Zoey Snavely; two step-great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene Gallimore, Vada Cox, Brenda and Russell Howell, Josephine Alderman, Wanda and Dwayne Grubb, Martha and Jimmie Bower; brother, Ren Hollandsworth; brother-in-law, Connie Browning; and sister-in-law, Lillian Quesenberry.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Lowell Hopkins and Elder Carlton Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from Noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.