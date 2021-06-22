Ann was a straight shooter. You didn’t have to wonder how she felt; and for that reason, compliments from her were all the more meaningful.



I was the fortunate recipient of some of those compliments; and over the 12 years we worked together, I came to think of her as a champion of mine in the workplace. She encouraged me, and took my ideas seriously.



Ann was also one of those coworkers that would show up. She would show up in times of joy; show up in times of sorrow. She’d show up with pumpkin pies and show up with breakfast pizzas. She led by example in that way, and for those reasons and more, she became a friend.



To Eddie and the rest of Ann’s family: her love for you came first, and you filled her with pride. She would shout your accomplishments from the rooftops - from a new job opportunity, to a grandchild getting his drivers license - she was there for it. You all were her joy; that is no small thing.



She will be missed.

Jennifer Bondurant Friend June 21, 2021