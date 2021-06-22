Menu
Ann Fisher Adkins
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Ann Fisher Adkins

July 8, 1945 - June 20, 2021

Ann Fisher Adkins, 75, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Radford and an office manager with Bondurant Realty. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Fisher; grandson, Kevin Adkins Jr.; and brother, E. P. "Buddy" Fisher III.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin Adkins of Radford, and Kenneth L. Adkins of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Joe Rorrer of Radford; her longtime companion, Eddie Carpenter of Radford; grandchildren, Bessie Ann Clay, Callie Adkins, Andrew Phipps and Izzy Rorrer; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Clay; brother, Steven (Janice) Fisher of Northern Virginia; sister-in-law, Daisy Swem Fisher of Fairlawn; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Cozy Home Haven for all the love and care they gave to Ann during her time with them.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Central UMC, PO Box 611, Radford, VA 24143.

The Adkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Radford, VA
Jun
24
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Radford, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
jettie Montgomery
Friend
July 8, 2021
KRISTI SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS NEVER MEET ANN BUT FOR SURE A SWEET LADY JUST FIND ABOUT THIS TODAY FROM 1 OF YOUR CO WORKERS KRISTI KEEP YA IN MY PRAYERS
MARK DEISHER
Friend
June 27, 2021
My heart has been very heavy with the illness and passing of Ann. Kevin and Kristi I’m so very sorry for your loss and wish I could be there to pay my respects in person. Sending my heartfelt condolences and love to your family.
Leslie Haas
Friend
June 25, 2021
I knew she was a special, lovely person, whom though is my cousin, I didn't get to know her until when our daughter and family moved to Radford about 7 years ago. My Mom contacted her and she gladly stopped by to greet them, welcoming them and staying in touch. It was comforting to know she was there. Whenever we visited there she met up with us at least once. So thankful for Ann's sweet spirit. Love and prayers for her Children, brother Steve, Grandchildren and all the family and her friend Eddie.
Elizabeth Self
Family
June 25, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
michele Yuhas Lanter
Friend
June 24, 2021
My heart felt sympathy to all the family and Ann’s best friend, Eddie. Each of you filled her with joy. Ann loved sharing her stories with me and reflecting on our times together in JC and Jaycettes.
Bondurant Realty has missed Ann and will always remember her faithfulness and loyalty.
Carolee Bondurant
Friend
June 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Ann's family. May your memories bring you peace and comfort at this time. I appreciate Ann's friendship and the time that we spent together.
Pat Saunders
Classmate
June 23, 2021
Ann Adkins was such a good friend and caring person and she will be missed by all who knew her. Ann always checked in on my Mom and Dad, Don and Phyllis Simpson, as they were getting along in years and brought them food and friendship. She would let me know when there was a problem and helped with the luncheon at Central for our family at both funerals. Ann was an angel here on earth and now she is in Heaven being united with her family and friends there.
Donna Moody
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our family has been blessed to have known Ann for many years. She was kind and generous and someone who loved her family fiercely. Ann always took the time in conversation to ask how our family was and in asking, I know she truly did care. We are saddened to see her go so quickly but know God has called her home and no doubt sounding her horn in victory! Rest In Peace Ann ~ you will be missed!
The Lowe Family
Friend
June 22, 2021
Kevin and family I'm sorry to hear about your mother. I will keep you all in my prayers at this difficult time.
Lura Meeks
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Pat Ray
Friend
June 22, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Ann´s passing. She and Joanna were best of Friends and Ann was very dear to me. Thoughts and Prayers for the Family.
Renee Quesenberry
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Kristi, and family, so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers. May God be with you and bring you comfort and peace at this time.
Shirley Walters
June 22, 2021
Love and prayers for all of Ann's family. We grew up together, stayed in touch over the years and have been neighbors for almost 20 years. She is rejoicing in Heaven with family, especially Kevin. Keep the good memories close to your heart.
Wanda Humphrey
Friend
June 22, 2021
Ann was a straight shooter. You didn’t have to wonder how she felt; and for that reason, compliments from her were all the more meaningful.

I was the fortunate recipient of some of those compliments; and over the 12 years we worked together, I came to think of her as a champion of mine in the workplace. She encouraged me, and took my ideas seriously.

Ann was also one of those coworkers that would show up. She would show up in times of joy; show up in times of sorrow. She’d show up with pumpkin pies and show up with breakfast pizzas. She led by example in that way, and for those reasons and more, she became a friend.

To Eddie and the rest of Ann’s family: her love for you came first, and you filled her with pride. She would shout your accomplishments from the rooftops - from a new job opportunity, to a grandchild getting his drivers license - she was there for it. You all were her joy; that is no small thing.

She will be missed.
Jennifer Bondurant
Friend
June 21, 2021
She was a caring ,understanding and loving cousin, I am going to miss our conversations on the pho. Love you Ann.
fern motley
Family
June 21, 2021
Kristy and Kevin. I am so sorry to see that your mom passed. She was a wonderful lady and such a great friend to mom and Dad. They both thought the world of her!! Please tell Eddie I am thinking of him too.
Bart Compton
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Ann was a very Special Lady. Praying for GOD to WRAP his LOVING ARMS around all of you to Comfort you DURING this DIFFICULT time.
Vicki Epperly
Friend
June 21, 2021
Ann was a very sweet hearted Friend. Always enjoyed her smile and wit when Sue & I seen her. My Heart goes out to the Family. Prayers to all
Jack Ratcliffe
Friend
June 21, 2021
Kristi I am so sorry to hear about your mother. Your and you are in my prayers and thoughts.
Jamie Olsen
Coworker
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I alwaysike Anne.
Peggy Epperly
Classmate
June 20, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wanda Franklin Lawson
Classmate
June 20, 2021
