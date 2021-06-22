Ann Fisher Adkins
July 8, 1945 - June 20, 2021
Ann Fisher Adkins, 75, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Radford and an office manager with Bondurant Realty. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Fisher; grandson, Kevin Adkins Jr.; and brother, E. P. "Buddy" Fisher III.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Adkins of Radford, and Kenneth L. Adkins of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Joe Rorrer of Radford; her longtime companion, Eddie Carpenter of Radford; grandchildren, Bessie Ann Clay, Callie Adkins, Andrew Phipps and Izzy Rorrer; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Clay; brother, Steven (Janice) Fisher of Northern Virginia; sister-in-law, Daisy Swem Fisher of Fairlawn; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Cozy Home Haven for all the love and care they gave to Ann during her time with them.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Central UMC, PO Box 611, Radford, VA 24143.
The Adkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.