Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Hungerford Baker Dillon
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Ann Hungerford Baker Dillon

September 20, 1937 - May 28, 2021

Ann Hungerford Baker Dillon, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Ronald W. Dillon.

Ann's full and radiant life will be happily remembered by her son, A.W. Dillon (Ivy); daughter, Jan Dillon (Christopher Tamplin); grandchildren, Caleb Baker Anderson, Ellison Padraig Anderson, Callum McManus Dillon, and Jack Orin Dillon; and special family member, Chris Anderson.

Friends are invited to visit with the Dillon family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Service of Remembrance for Ann will be held in Montross, Virginia in July.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to Feeding Southwest Virginia at feedingswva.org/donate-now. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ann and our mother Annabelle Lavin became wonderful friends at Brandon Oaks. They enjoyed many fun adventures including eating fried oysters. Your mom was so kind to our mother taking her to the hairdresser every Friday when Mom could no longer drive. Ann made such a difference in our mother's life. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Barbara Lavin Lee
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results