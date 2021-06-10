Ann Hungerford Baker Dillon
September 20, 1937 - May 28, 2021
Ann Hungerford Baker Dillon, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Ronald W. Dillon.
Ann's full and radiant life will be happily remembered by her son, A.W. Dillon (Ivy); daughter, Jan Dillon (Christopher Tamplin); grandchildren, Caleb Baker Anderson, Ellison Padraig Anderson, Callum McManus Dillon, and Jack Orin Dillon; and special family member, Chris Anderson.
Friends are invited to visit with the Dillon family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Service of Remembrance for Ann will be held in Montross, Virginia in July.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to Feeding Southwest Virginia at feedingswva.org/donate-now
. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.