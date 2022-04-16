Menu
Ann Chapman Patteson
FUNERAL HOME
Riffe's Funeral Service, Inc.
600 Main Street
Narrows, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 17 2022
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Ann Chapman Patteson

April 15, 2022

Ann Chapman Patteson, 88 of Narrows, Va., passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bryan Patteson Jr. She is survived by her son, William Bryan Patteson III; two daughters, Jane Garrett and Judy Pollard; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois C. Barrett and Sue C. Harrell.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 17, 2022, 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Narrows.

The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540)726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 16, 2022.
