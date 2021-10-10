Ann McKeel Wood



May 10, 1933 - October 6, 2021



Ann McKeel Wood, 88, of Roanoke entered her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021.



Ann was born in Williamston, North Carolina to Virgil and Elizabeth McKeel. She was a graduate of Whiteville High School where she was the star basketball player and a graduate and valedictorian of Holmes Bible College where she met the love of her life, Walter Lee. Ann and Walter Lee moved to Roanoke in 1968 with their four children, and Ann worked as church secretary for 10 years at New Life Temple where Walter Lee was pastor. Ann served the Lord with poise and humility and dedicated her life to showing God's love to anyone she encountered. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, prayer intercessor, loyal friend, and the most humble example of God's grace and love.



Ann is survived by her loving husband, Pastor Walter L. Wood Jr.; her children, Jennifer and fiancé, Jack, Lee, Rhonda, and Stephanie; her grandchildren, Adam, Mark, Ashley and fiancé, Corey, Kelsey and husband, Allen, Billy and wife, Kristina, Tyler, Blake, and Cody; her great-grandchildren, Marcus, Aidan, Maddy, Mason, Eli, Jack, Sophia, and Lazarus; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four sisters and three brothers, and her great-grandchild, Justin.



The family suggests that memorials be made to World Missions C/O The International Pentecostal Holiness Church P O Box 12608 Oklahoma City, OK 73157.



The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family respectfully asks that visitors wear face coverings. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Life Christian Ministries on Airport Road in Roanoke. Entombment will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.