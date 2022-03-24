Anna Marie McCole Bebel
May 30, 1925 - March 18, 2022
Anna Marie McCole Bebel, 96, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Anna was born on May 30, 1925, to Cornelius McCole and Anna Kmec McCole in Bayonne, New Jersey, and later resided in Howell, New Jersey, before moving to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bebel; her sisters, Grace Jankowski and Madeline DeFlippo; and by her daughter-in-law, Robin Oakes Bebel.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joanne Bebel of Moneta (Yvette), and three sons, Dennis of Gordonsville, Va., Donald of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. (Alice), and James of Naperville, Ill. (Michelle). Anna was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Nicholas of Chelsea, Mass. (Holly), Kristine Bebel of Independence, Mo. (Drew), Joseph Bebel of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., Melissa Bebel of Naperville, Ill., Elizabeth Bebel of Independence, Mo., and Sara Margaret Bebel of Harrisonburg, Va.
Anna was a communicant of Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta and enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, and making crafts for charities. She had a great interest in space and history.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Resurrection Catholic Church www.resurrectioncatholic.org
or to The American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.