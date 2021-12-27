Menu
Anna Hughes
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pumphrey Funeral Home - Rockville
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
Anna Hughes

January 6, 1941 - December 22, 2021

Anna Hughes of Potomac, MD, and former resident of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Anna was born in Budapest Hungary on January 6, 1941, and grew up in West Germany after the war. She was the eldest child of the late Anton Korek and Anna Huhn, and is survived by her sister, Helen Spindler; brother, Anton Korek (wife, Maria Korek); her nephew, Steffen Spindler; and niece, Nadine Korek; and other beloved relatives in Germany.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Hughes, and earlier this month by her son, Eugene Anthony Hughes. She is survived by her daughter, Manina Juliette Hughes (partner, John Jacob); and her grandchildren, Corey Eugene Hughes and Fiona Esmé Hyland.

Anna met her husband when he was stationed in Germany, they moved to the U.S. with their six-year-old twins and settled in Roanoke, Va. Anna was a wonderful cook and baker for both family and friends, using recipes passed down through generations. Her son shared her love of cooking, and her daughter shared her love of swimming. Neither shared her lasting German accent, a part of her no-nonsense charm.

Three years ago, Anna moved from Roanoke to live with her daughter in Maryland; this time with her was a gift, filled with a lot of laughter and great meals cooked by her late son during his many visits.

Funeral service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, Md. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org)

Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com

Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home

301-762-3939
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
I knew Anna when the twins were middle school age into teen age. Me and my then husband WJ spent a lot of holidays and weekends together with she and Gene. My kids were Chicky and Andrea. I lost connection after my divorce but thought of them often. She was a beautiful person. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. May God bless your family.
Judith Jones
Friend
December 28, 2021
My sincere Condolences to the family
Denise Wimbush
Work
December 28, 2021
