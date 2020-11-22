Anna Mary Ossick
July 22, 1922 - November 19, 2020
Anna Mary Ossick, 98, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
She was born on July 22, 1922 in Raleigh, West Virginia, and was the middle child in a family with eleven brothers and sisters. Anna graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to work as a retail sales supervisor for thirty years. She eventually retired in 1990. Anna moved several times with her family and settled in Roanoke in 2002, where she became a devoted member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener and a spectacular cook.
Anna's smile was one of an angel and her memory will be forever in everyone's hearts.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, Michael G. Ossick.
Left to fondly remember Anna's spirit are her two daughters, Patricia Walsh (Bill) and Janet Forker (Doug); grandsons, Kevin and Robert Walsh; and great-grandchildren, Maggie, Will, Alex, Katie, and Bobby.
A Private Funeral Mass for Anna will be held in the coming weeks. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
