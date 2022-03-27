Menu
Anna Elisabeth Webster
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home
Anna Elisabeth Webster

March 22, 2022

Anna Elisabeth Webster, age 85, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Robinson, passed at New River Valley hospital on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was married to the late MSG (Ret.) Ronald D. Webster Sr., and is survived by and will be missed by her four children, Michael Webster (Patricia) of Hopkins, S.C., David Webster (Sharon) and Peter Webster (Deneen), all of Christiansburg, Va., and Angela W. Ault of Lynchburg, Va.; grandchildren, Nicole Webster and Amanda Burton of Christiansburg, Va., and Chris Wills (Jamie) of Cleveland, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Erica, Riley, Kaeden Sawyer, and Tillie Wills, and Camdon Burton; and great-great-grandchild, Weston Barnhart.

Anna was a military wife for 20 years and then worked at Hills Department Store. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She had many friends and knew no strangers. She was an active member of Ellet Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow from 7 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Mar
29
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
